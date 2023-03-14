The Spring Kickoff Classic, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been rescheduled for April 2 due to projected cold weather.
Sunday's forecast predicts a high near 43 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
All participants will need to reregister for the new date.
Emporia Golf Course general manager Marcus Erkel told The Gazette last week that the tournament is a way to reconnect golfers with the course after the winter months.
“So the Spring Kickoff Classic is one of our own course-run tournaments, and it’s essentially just, ‘Hey, golf’s back, let’s play a little tournament,’” Erkel said. “It’s a two-man scramble. So that way, you don’t play your own ball and get a little help from a buddy.”
Hole prizes and a skins game will also be a part of the Kickoff Classic experience. The intent is to keep the tournament inexpensive and fun.
“So it’s usually a good time,” Erkel said. “Last year, I think we had 50-some-odd teams, and it’s really just a “Golf’s back, come on out. Remember that we’re here.’”
Erkel added that the tournament is open to everybody and designed for all levels of play.
“I think golf continues to be very popular, and we want to continue to kind of go with the growth and keep people playing and get people introduced,” he said. “So there’s going to be golfers that are pretty good, but there’s also going to be golfers that aren’t so good. I think there’s room for just about every level of golfer in a tournament like this.”
And if you’re wondering about the winter condition of the course, it’s good to go.
“Honestly, the course is in pretty good shape,” Erkel said. “It’s been a decent winter for us in terms of some moisture. Because of the warmth as well, we actually mowed the greens last week. So they’re rolling out as good as they do in the summer … you can see a little green coming in with the 60s we’ve had last week. So I think the course is going to be perfectly playable.”
The Spring Kickoff Classic will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start. To register for the event, contact Marcus Erkel at 620-343-5610.
