Friday
Harassment by phone, 400 State St., 8:36 a.m.
Dangerous animal, 100 Carter St., 8:59 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 2:04 p.m.
Criminal threat, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 2:38 p.m.
Arrest warrant, 600 W. 1st Ave., 3:19 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 800 Congress St., 6:33 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. & Constitution St., 7:19 p.m.
Protection order violation, 400 State St., 7:37 p.m.
Welfare check, 1600 Center St., 11:52 p.m.
Saturday
Communications offense, 100 Neosho St., 12:14 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1200 Walnut St., 2:53 a.m.
Welfare check, 300 East St., 7:13 a.m.
Traffic stop, 10 E. 6th Ave., 12:!9 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 S. Neosho St., 5:52 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:31 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 500 Mechanic St., 7:34 p.m.
Communications offense, 400 W. Kansas Ave., 11:43 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 600 State St., 1:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, 10 E. 11th Ave., 1:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. & Cottonwood St., 2:09 a.m.
Overdose, 10 Market St., 2:38 a.m.
Traumatic injuries, W. 12th Ave. & Stanton St., 3:51 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 12:36 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 2:01 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. Highway 50 & Anderson St., 3:51 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Vehicle theft, 900 S. Commercial St., 9:25 a.m.
Burglary, 1000 East St., 12:47 p.m.
Credit card fraud, 3200 W. 6th Ave., 12:54 p.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 4:21 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 5:27 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
