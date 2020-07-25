The Grace United Methodist Church had its third annual shoe drive for Emporia students from pre-K to 12th grade, Saturday morning.
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, the event was held in a unique way — a drive-thru shoe drive.
“Normally we would do it through the school counselors,” said Brenda Ulrich, senior pastor of Grace United Methodist Church. “This year due to the pandemic we knew more parents would be struggling and we weren’t sure how school was going to be in the fall.”
The shoe drive started three years ago with the youth group.
“It was supposed to be a one time summer mission trip type thing, and they blew it out of the water,” she said.
The first year, the youth group raised about $15,000 and had given away approximately 300 pairs of shoes. Ulrich’s goal was to spend the remaining $15,000 from the first year for this year’s drive.
“We spent all the money and our shelves are pretty bare, so it’s a success,” she said.
She estimated that over 275 pairs of shoes would be donated during the drive. Each pair of shoes came with a pair of socks.
She shares with how her and the youth group came up with the idea on starting the drive.
“I was driving on the freeway and something kind of told me, ‘Kids need shoes. You need to go get shoes for these kids in school,’” she shared. After doing research, the church realized how important shoes are for kids.
Having shoes that fit would be less of a distraction in class and decrease chances of being bullied. Ulrich expressed that learning is the most important thing.
The church is going to review Saturday’s shoe drive success to determine if they should continue the shoe drive next year or not.
“I just want to thank the community for their support ... without them we wouldn’t have been able to do this for three years,” Ulrich said.
