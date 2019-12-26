Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 10:54 a.m.

Arrest warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:47 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:07 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Road, 12:50 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted

Drug complaint, 1800 Merchant St., 5:12 p.m.

Structure fire, 500 Whildin St., 6:02 p.m.

Court order violation, Address and time redacted

Thursday

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 2:08 a.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Structure fire, 1200 Prairie St., 1:18 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:15 p.m.

Grass fire, Road K and Road 60, Olpe. 2:48 p.m.

Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 2:52 p.m.

Dangerous animal, 1600 W. South Ave., 6:57 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted

Thursday

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - Late report, 2600 W. Highway 50, 11:33 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 2400 Mava Ave., 3:21 p.m.

Burglary - In progress, 1100 Mary St., 9:10 p.m.

Sheriff

Wednesday

Theft - Late report, 1000 Constitution St., 4:49

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

