Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 10:54 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:47 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:07 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Road, 12:50 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Drug complaint, 1800 Merchant St., 5:12 p.m.
Structure fire, 500 Whildin St., 6:02 p.m.
Court order violation, Address and time redacted
Thursday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 2:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Structure fire, 1200 Prairie St., 1:18 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:15 p.m.
Grass fire, Road K and Road 60, Olpe. 2:48 p.m.
Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 2:52 p.m.
Dangerous animal, 1600 W. South Ave., 6:57 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Thursday
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - Late report, 2600 W. Highway 50, 11:33 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 2400 Mava Ave., 3:21 p.m.
Burglary - In progress, 1100 Mary St., 9:10 p.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Theft - Late report, 1000 Constitution St., 4:49
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
