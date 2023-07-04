The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has logged 36 fireworks complaints since the holiday season began.
That's fewer than the complaints for 2022 so far, with two more evenings left for citizens to light up the sky.
According to city ordinance, fireworks may be discharged between 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday. That's also when legal sales end for the 2023 Fourth of July season.
No fireworks can be set off within 200 square feet of any hospital, school or nursing home property line. Items such as bottle rockets, metal sparklers and aerials (lanterns) are disallowed.
Fireworks cannot be discharged from city-owned properties such as streets, parks, the Emporia Golf Course, city parking lots, fields, the zoo, rec center or Jones Aquatic Center.
Fines can range from $100-$500, for those who break the ordinance.
Fireworks complaints can be directed to LCECC's non-emergency line at 620-343-4225.
