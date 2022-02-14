Beverly S. Seeney, 69,
died February 9, 2022, at
Chase County Care and
Rehabilitation. She was
born January 31, 1953, in
Newton, to Hubert and
N. Sue (Muriett) Hovey.
Bev graduated from Chase
County High School
in 1971. She enjoyed
knitting, crocheting, and
crafting. Bev worked as a
checkout supervisor and
was a homemaker.
On August 27, 1971, she married David F. Seeney in
Cottonwood Falls. They shared 50 years of marriage.
Bev is survived by: husband, David of the home;
son, Sean Seeney and wife Jamie; granddaughters,
Ashlie and Brandi, all of Wichita; sister, Diana Mihm
of Salina; brothers, Greg Hovey of Wichita and Steve
Hovey of Kansas City.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia
and Lymphoma Society, in care of Brown-Bennett-
Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood
Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.