Beverly S. Seeney

Beverly S. Seeney, 69,

died February 9, 2022, at

Chase County Care and

Rehabilitation. She was

born January 31, 1953, in

Newton, to Hubert and

N. Sue (Muriett) Hovey.

Bev graduated from Chase

County High School

in 1971. She enjoyed

knitting, crocheting, and

crafting. Bev worked as a

checkout supervisor and

was a homemaker.

On August 27, 1971, she married David F. Seeney in

Cottonwood Falls. They shared 50 years of marriage.

Bev is survived by: husband, David of the home;

son, Sean Seeney and wife Jamie; granddaughters,

Ashlie and Brandi, all of Wichita; sister, Diana Mihm

of Salina; brothers, Greg Hovey of Wichita and Steve

Hovey of Kansas City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia

and Lymphoma Society, in care of Brown-Bennett-

Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood

Falls, KS 66845.

