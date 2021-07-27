The USD 251 North Lyon County board of education approved the hires of a head football coach, assistant football coach and head softball coach for Northern Heights High School during a special meeting on Tuesday evening.
Todd Callahan was announced as the new head football coach for the Wildcats. According to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair, Callahan has more than two decades of football coaching experience.
“The last several years, he’s assisted with the high school and junior high programs up at Abilene, and so we’re excited for him to come into the district,” Blair said. “I think probably in the next couple days we’ll be releasing his biography, some more information on him, and hopefully getting him together with our parents and football players soon so they can meet him.”
Drew Carney was hired to be one of Callahan’s assistant coaches, although Blair acknowledged that there was still another assistant coaching position to fill.
Angie Becker will become the new Wildcat head softball coach.
Blair said that it was particularly important to get the fall sports positions filled, especially as it gets closer to the start of practice.
“I’ve been optimistic all summer that we would get this done by the end of July and we did,” he said. “We’ve had several avenues we’ve explored and several conversations with folks, and we feel like we landed the best person available for our football program.”
While he was glad to have made those three hires, Blair said there was still some more work to do to fill the athletic department.
“Just off the top of my head, I know we’re still looking for assistant volleyball and we still have the Aug. 11 board meeting prior to volleyball starting to fill that one,” he said. “We still have a head girls basketball position that’s open.”
Blair said that he was happy for the kids on the football team that they could rest easy knowing that they had a coach.
“It’s a great thing for our kids that we’ve got a quality individual that is excited about being here and looking forward to working with the kids,” he said. “I can’t wait for the parents and the kids to meet him.”
(1) comment
This is a nice story. Congratulations to the new coaches.
