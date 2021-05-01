Hundreds of disc golfers converged on the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Friday night, for the return of the Dynamic Discs Open's annual bonfire.
The large bonfire, erected in the middle of the action, served as a meeting point during an evening full of action.
There was an Open Putting challenge by the Bowyer Community Building and the Ring of Fire Competition which drew hundreds of disc-throwers in a huge circle, hoping to win the $1,000 prize for getting their disc in the basket.
That prize was won by 12-year-old Rey Ortiz of Emporia.
