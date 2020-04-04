Newman Regional Health CEO Robert Wright spent time Friday morning answering community questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emporia Gazette submitted questions, the responses to which have been printed below.
Q What is the hospital’s capacity for caring for patients with the COVID-19 virus? How will you handle surge capacity if it becomes an issue?
A “Patient-wise, we haven’t been all that busy, but we’re certainly preparing,” Wright said. “What we can see coming is — what’s taking up most of our time … As we’ve talked before, we have the ability to probably handle up to 50 inpatients with our current staffing. We have another unit, which is our old ICU unit on the third floor, that we’ve actually been using along with ESU as a simulation lab. So, we have prepared that, and it is equipped for eight patients now. As we see growth in the number of actual confirmed cases or presumed positive cases, we will open that unit…
“We’ve got all the equipment in place, but we need to get the staff in there, in essence, doing a simulation, because we suspect we may have to open the unit over the weekend again based on the increase in COVID-symptomatic patients that we’re seeing in the community. You can tell by the number of tests that are starting to go out … We’re not yet [in our surge plan]. We’re close, because we have two positive in patients that are in isolation rooms, and then we have two possibles. So, that takes up four of our five true isolation rooms. Right now, we probably could stand up that other unit and move the two positives into those eight beds, but then again, you’ve got to have full staff for that situation. We don’t want to do that until we know we’ve got that many, because we can only put positives in that unit. We don’t want to mix possibles with probables.”
Q What is the hospital’s plan for handling testing?
A “Our current difficulty is that testing has slowed down because of the number of tests that are going into those testing sites,” Wright said. “I believe the number I heard this morning is we have something close to 20 tests out to Quest [Laboratories]. Turnaround times have slowed to about six or seven days now. They were at a two-day turnaround. The same thing is true around the state. We have a couple patients in-house that we’re waiting for results on, but it ties up any staff that may have been exposed inadvertently. We haven’t had that happen in the hospital yet, but we have had that happen a couple times in the clinic. That takes staff out for, again, potentially 14 days, depending on the type of exposure. When we were getting those results back in two days, we knew within two days that we could bring staff back on.”
Q What rooms/equipment does the hospital have that could care for patients that are in critical condition?
A “We have the capability to have 13 ventilators,” Wright said. “That includes using some of our anesthesia machines as ventilators themselves. Obviously, we need to hold back anesthesia equipment for emergencies, so the C-section room on floor four and the one down in the OR as well, but then that frees up three to four others that we can use as one-on-one ventilators, as well. Our anesthesia group will be serving as providers, but also managing the vents in those rooms as that gets opened up. Hopefully, we won’t see that.
“To date, we’ve been able to transfer all of those patients that have started to get respiratory problems. If that occurs, it’s going to occur around the seventh or eighth day and escalate. We’ve had no trouble at this point. I’ve been in contact with Wichita as well, but our patients to date have gone to Topeka. We do give the patients a choice, but if beds aren’t available, we send them to the next available site, of course ... Again, I think we’re well equipped, as far as a percentage of our beds, to be able to handle that.”
Q How many staff physicians and nurses do you have that are skilled/qualified in caring for patients on ventilators?
A “If patients are on the ventilators, that means they’re ICU patients for us,” Wright said. “So, we’ll have the appropriate staffing. It’s probably going to be two ICU [patients] to one ICU nurse, but again it depends.”
Q Do you anticipate having to utilize retired staff (physicians and nurses), if needed?
A “Staffing is still a concern,” Wright said. “We know we could handle 50, and with the surge capacity for that other unit, we could probably bump that up a little bit, but it’ll depend on the mix of patients...We’ve built our own internal pool [of staff], so with the OR essentially closed except for emergency cases, we’ve been able to free up the recovery room nurses and the OR nurses that will help man those additional eight beds.
“The difficulty [in bringing back retired staff], is training, because even though they’re trained nurses, they don’t know our workflow. They don’t know where things are, and they have to be oriented to the facility. So, let’s hope it does not come to that. I suspect that will probably be a bigger issue in some of the larger facilities [around the state].
“They’ve not been sending supplies out to the flyover states like they have been to where the problems are in New York, now Detroit, and it looks like New Orleans, as well.”
(2) comments
Sounds like Newman’s is doing a good job getting prepared. Sounds like Newman’s has not laid anyone off and is treating their employees better than Stormon Vail is.
I was impressed by what they have done as far as preparations, and Mr. Wright seems confident in the hospital's capability.
