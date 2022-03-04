Jack Stevenson

John Wesley Stevenson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022 in Houston, TX. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday. He was born in Olpe, Kansas on January 24, 1926 to Wesley H. and Margaret E. (Taggart) Stevenson. He was the middle of three children and swore that he always got blamed for everything.
Jack grew up in Madison, Kansas and graduated from Madison High School. He played football and basketball during high school. He began caddying at the Madison golf course at 14 years old and this helped develop his passion for golf. He played the game he loved well into his 90’s with his golf buddies.
Jack attended Kansas State University before enlisting in the Army Air Corp with expectations of becoming a pilot. He was near the end of his training when the war ended and the trainees were released because they were no longer needed. He had to hitchhike back home from the base in Amarillo, Texas. He did go on to earn his single-engine private pilots license a little later in life.
Shortly after returning home to Madison, Jack met Ileene Kerby and they were married on September 28, 1947. They raised three children.
Jack worked in banking; was a partner in an oil field pulling unit service; worked with Cities Service Oil Company for 17+ years; and then back to banking to finish his work career. After retirement, Jack and Ileene moved to Houston, TX to escape the frigid Kansas winters. This is where he began a new career as loving caregiver to Ileene for many years as her health declined. His family is forever grateful.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ileene in 2006; brother, Bob Stevenson; niece, Janis Whittington; and nephew, Steve Kile. Jack is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Sandra and Bill Williams of Houston, TX, Susan and Roger Hale of Emporia, KS; son, John Stevenson, Jr of Houston, TX; grandsons and wives, Shawn and Misti Hale of Emporia, Paul and Traci Williams of Houston, Jason Hale of Kansas City, and Brandon and Ann Stevenson of Olathe; great grandchildren, Mia and Paxton Williams, Jack and Owen Hale, Jaxon Stevenson.
Jack is also survived by his sister, Ruth Kile of Emporia and his beloved nephews and nieces with whom he spent many happy times.
Our family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Jack over the last year by his “angel on earth” , Prisca Otong. She brightened his days with great breakfasts, conversation, and ice cream.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Blakely Cemetery in Madison, KS at 10:30 AM on March 15, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison.
“Love is a bond of hearts that parting cannot sever. In spirit and in memory, love endures forever”
