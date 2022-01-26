Kansans struggling to cover high utility bills and energy costs may qualify for free upgrades to make their homes more energy efficient. The assistance, made available through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program, improves heating and cooling efficiency and saves energy by ensuring homes hold in heat and air conditioning while keeping hot and cold air out.
Applicants must meet income guidelines to qualify. Households that receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or utility assistance from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) are automatically income-eligible. The program serves renters and homeowners.
Eligible households receive a comprehensive home energy audit to identify inefficiencies and health and safety concerns. Based on a home’s audit results, improvements may include:
• Sealing of drafts and air leaks, caulking doors and windows, weatherstripping
• Testing, cleaning and repairs of heating and cooling systems and water heaters • Adding insulation to ceilings, walls, floors, and foundations
• Lighting, refrigerator, and fan upgrades
All services and upgrades are provided free of charge by certified energy auditors and a network of professional crews and contractors. Applications are received and work is completed year-round.
Contractors interested in working with the program should complete an online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9VFM6VV
To learn more and apply, visit https://kshousingcorp.org/weatherization-assistance/ and contact the weatherization provider serving your county.
This is a wonderful service for those that qualify and would benefit, but it can be somewhat misleading. My property owner thought it would result in the replacement of all appliances, new windows, new doors, and replacement of heating and cooling units. As a result a lot of pressure was put on the tenants to conform to allowing the inspectors to come out for this service. However, when the inspectors came out it came to light that appliances were not replaced unless they were not considered energy efficient and/or past a certain age. They do nothing in regards to windows except for advising to put up plastic and the same goes for doors. Heating and cooling units are by age as well as energy efficiency status much like appliances. Finally, the property must pass an inspection so rental properties for example that have bug issues or have not been maintained by the property owner will not pass.
