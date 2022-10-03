The Emporia Gazette
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium.
Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during the game for the way the administration has handled sexual assault allegations of some team members.
They are determined that the investigation, including video of the alleged assault, will be advanced.
