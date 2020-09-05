Hispanic Heritage Month will begin Sept. 15, and the Emporia Arts Center is offering a full slate of family-friendly classes to celebrate.
“We’ve got a month of classes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month,” said Brandi Smith, arts educator for the Emporia Arts Center. “There are three classes and they are geared toward families, so we are hoping little family units can come.”
Each class is inspired by different elements of Hispanic culture. Being able to create programming that celebrates her own background has been a rewarding experience for Smith.
“As a member of the Hispanic community I’m excited to get to share aspects of my own cultural roots and the culture belonging to a large population of our community,” she said. “Latin American cultures have such rich traditions in the arts and we’d like to see that be a source of pride for Emporia.”
One class, Smith said, is devoted to printmaking.
“It’s a fairly simple process and young kids can do it with the help of an adult,” she said. “It can turn out a really amazing product. For older kids, there’s a lot of room there to get more detail and get more intricate, if they are more experienced and wants to take it a step further.”
Another class is all about tissue paper and making paper flowers.
“It’s a pretty simple process, so young kids can do it but for older kids and adults, they can really get more advanced,” Smith said. “We are really trying to come up with a wide range of activities as far as the ages of our students.”
The third class is all about weaving and participants will have the chance to make a colorful piece of art using yarn.
The price of each class is $15 and includes registration for both one adult and one child. The arts center is hoping this draws in more families to participate and check out what activities are offered.
And, to keep class sizes small, each class is being held in EAC’s Davis Theatre and will be offered on two dates:
- Printmaking — 4:30 — 6 p.m. Sept. 15 or Sept. 17
- Tissue paper arts — 4:30 — 6 p.m. Sept. 29 or Oct. 30
- Weaving — 4:30 — 6 p.m. Oct. 13 or Oct. 15
Along with the classes celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, the arts center is offering a special Dia de los Muertos-themed at-home art kits beginning Oct. 1. The kits will allow families to create an ofrenda — a collection of objects placed on display to honor loved ones during the annual Dia de los Muertos celebration.
“Those are $20 if you just want to do a kit, however, we are hoping will want to go for the full bundle and do all three classes and the kit,” Smith said. “If you do that, it’s basically like getting a class free. So, instead of $65, you’d be getting the three classes and the kit for $50.”
With popular events and activities, such as the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow’s annual Dia de los Muertos parade, being canceled this year due to COVID-19, Smith said she and the rest of the arts center staff wanted to make sure to do something to keep the celebrations going.
“They were definitely excited to hear that we had this type of thing going on as sort of a substitute to what we have had in the past,” she said.
Registration for the classes is open now, so call 343-6473, go online to www.emporiaksarts.org, or visit EAC at 815 Commercial St. for more information or to register.
