Charges are pending after an Emporia teen led Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emporia Police on a high speed chase through the city early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:04 a.m. Lyon County Deputies and the Emporia Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a 2010 silver Mercedes Benz Class C, driven by 17-year-old Alonso Morales of Emporia, in the 2000 block of W. 6th Avenue, according to a written release from Deputy Nathan Rankin.
Rankin said the vehicle was traveling at speeds “over 100 miles per hour while failing to stop at traffic lights located at West 6th Avenue and Prairie Street, West Highway 50 and Industrial Road, and West Highway 50 and Graphic Arts Road.”
The vehicle crashed and rolled near the W. U.S. Highway 50 roundabout.
Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were called to the scene for injuries and a minor vehicle fire.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 16-year-old Yahir Castillo, 15-year-old Nadia Rosales, 16-old-old Anthony Acuna and 17-year-old Armando Gonzalez — all of Emporia.
Rankin said all occupants of the vehicle refused medical treatment on scene. The suspect sustained only minor injuries.
“It is unknown at this time if seatbelts were worn at the time of the accident,” Rankin said. “Criminal charges are pending further investigation.”
The justice system in Lyon county is a joke. Plea, plea, plea. You rarely hear of someone getting sentenced for a recommended time for their crime and if it is, it’s for petty shoplifting or possession.
It’s all about the lawyers and judges patting each other on the back and swapping favors on cases.
Blatant disregard for life of passengers and the public. Lock the driver up for 40 years. End of problems from this guy.
The laws need to be toughened up considerably for this nonsense and the courts need to sentence drivers like this guy to the maximum. This is the 2nd chase in 3 or 4 days in Emporia. When someone drives, they are fully responsible for their driving decisions and actions. it's way past time for those who lead a chase like this to have their DL cancelled for life, no opportunity to ever get vehicle insurance, and they need to serve a good amount of time in prison. This type of driving behavior is unacceptable and has to stop.
