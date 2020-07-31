The overall total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon County rose to 644 as four additional patients were included in Friday's report.
At this point in time, 64 cases are considered to be active, falling in line with numbers from this time last week after reaching totals as high as 81 over the weekend. A total of 568 recoveries have been listed since mid-March, with nine reported since Thursday.
The virus has so far hit the age ranges of 20-29 and 50-59 the hardest, with 120 and 119 total cases falling under the categories, respectively. A total of 328 females and 314 males have tested positive for the virus as of the latest demographic updates. So far, 365 patients have been listed as hispanic, in addition to 230 white, 20 Asian, 11 African-American and 16 falling into "other" or unknown categories.
Eight patients are currently listed as hospitalized, accounting for all available space in Newman Regional Health’s COVID-19 unit.
makes a person wonder if the health department and the health director are actually redaing the results.or just keeping the community up in hijinks
What is "redaing"? What was "keeping the community up in hijinks" intended to mean?
