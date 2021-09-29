The Emporia City Commission reappointed Ted Hollembeak to another four-year term as the city's municipal court judge during a brief action session Wednesday morning.
Hollembeak has been the municipal judge since 2005 and requested consideration to be reappointed during last week's study session.
The commission also passed a proclamation naming Oct. 3-9, 2021, as Fire Prevention Week throughout the city of Emporia and tabled the appointment of members to the Emporia Human Relations Commission until next week’s session.
Commissioners then held a series of executive sessions.
The meeting was adjourned until next Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. The only expected agenda item for Tuesday is another executive session. The commission will return for a regular session at 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
