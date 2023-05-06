An Emporia man was transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries after an overnight rollover UTV accident just south of Emporia.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Jacobs, Hunter McCoy, 20, of Emporia was a passenger in a 2003 Can-Am Maverick UTV driven by 21-year-old Tylon Ybarra of Cottonwood Falls, traveling southbound through a field in the 1400 block of Road M at 12:56 a.m. Saturday. Ybarra lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll an unknown number of times.
McCoy, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was ejected from the vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation.
