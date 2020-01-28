Despite a lower patient turnout so far this flu season, medical staff at the Flint Hills Community Health Center continue to encourage caution and common sense for those looking to stay healthy this winter.
“I would say that it’s been less busy this year with only about 15-20 people coming in with confirmed cases — which is definitely on the lower end,” Nurse Practitioner Rachel Glidden said. “We’ve seen both Influenza A and Influenza B so far, but I wouldn’t really say one has been more common than the other. As far as the severity, I haven’t had anyone have to approach the hospital or be admitted, which is always preferable. Most people have been able to take care of it at home.”
On Jan. 10, Newman Regional Health announced visitation restrictions for its Labor and Delivery/OB department as a precautionary measure to protect infants and younger patients who may not have immune systems equipped to handle more severe strains of respiratory illnesses. No such restrictions are currently in place at FHCHC. In fact, Glidden has yet to see an additional case of the flu so far in 2020 — and staff hope the season has entered somewhat of “a lull period.”
Still, the organization is taking all the necessary steps to discourage the spread of infection and hopes members of the public continue to do the same.
“We believe the vaccine has been performing very well this year,” Glidden said. “I don’t have all the exact numbers in front of me, but you can just see it in the smaller amount of people coming in. Hopefully, things keep on the up and up … I think people should still consider getting the flu vaccine if they haven’t yet. Of course, things like proper and frequent hand washing are super important. It’s also a time where taking those vitamins like Vitamin C, other supplements and drinking lots of water can help boost immunity.”
While the severity of this year’s flu may not be as serious as past seasons, Glidden said there are still baseline conditions that should prompt infected individuals to seek medical attention rather than trying to fight the bug off on their own.
“Anyone with a fever that’s at or over 101 degrees, I would encourage that person to schedule an appointment,” Glidden said. “If you’ve been sick for a while and you’re just not getting any better or see your symptoms becoming more severe, that could also be a sign you need to seek proper medical attention.”
To schedule an appointment with FHCHC, call 342-4864 during regular clinic hours - 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Patients can also call 620-344-1770 to speak with a medical provider after hours. Any additional information can be accessed through the center’s website at www.flinthillshealth.org.
(1) comment
Good news! But, washing your hands is critical in trying to stay healthy in more than just flu season.
