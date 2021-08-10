The Emporia Senior Center has canceled Tuesday evening's bingo and Wednesday's fundraiser lunch.
Emporia Senior Center cancels events tonight, tomorrow
- The Emporia Gazette
-
- Updated
- 0
Zach.DeLoach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two women arrested in connection to Monday hit and run, kidnapping
- End of an era: Jim's Cowboy Shop to close up shop Aug. 31
- 2021 Lyon County Fair begins
- Chase County Sheriff seeks help to locate missing teen
- Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages
- Douglas family donates more than $2,000 to local teen battling cancer
- Delta variant, bed shortages and staffing issues cause strain for local health care workers
- Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years
- Tyson Foods to mandate vaccines for workers
- Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awards $10,000 in scholarships
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tyson Foods to mandate vaccines for workers (71)
- 'Our Situation Has Changed': Public health urge masks, vaccines as variant cases rise (41)
- UPDATED: Lyon County confirms first delta variant death Thursday morning (40)
- Public Health official says unvaccinated individuals represent bulk of new COVID infections as local cases surge (31)
- CDC recommends masks in Lyon County again (23)
- Face masks are critical protection (19)
- Lyon County reports 39 new positives, active cases jump to 95 (16)
- Science, Not Spies, Will Determine COVID-19 Origin (16)
- Lyon County reaches 60 active cases as 18 new positives are reported Friday (14)
- County's COVID case count climbs as variants arrive (14)
- New voter laws in Kansas (14)
- Health officials urge vaccines as cases continue to rise (12)
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic set for next week (11)
- Delta variant, bed shortages and staffing issues cause strain for local health care workers (7)
- USD 251 commits to reforms after discrimination against LGBTQ student (6)
- County reports 10 new positive cases, 22 new recoveries (6)
- Republican, Democrats and vaccine (6)
- Hartford's growing Amish community raises money for new one-room schoolhouse (5)
- Let’s Cut Through the Political Spin and Misinformation about Gas Prices (5)
- Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages (4)
- Stopping the Delta Variant: mandates and institutions (4)
- Emporia Marine killed in WWII identified (3)
- Newman Regional Health won't require staff to vaccinate at this time (3)
- Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years (3)
- USD 253 to require masks for students 11 and younger, strongly recommend for older students, teachers (3)
- Redistricting listening tour begins next week with no stops in Emporia (3)
- City commission to vote on agreement with new QuikTrip (3)
- Good news and challenges for post-COVID school recovery (3)
- What does the city commission's failure to rezone $1 million land purchase mean now? (2)
- City approves QuikTrip agreement, rejects rezoning land purchased in February (2)
- End of an era: Jim's Cowboy Shop to close up shop Aug. 31 (2)
- City continues wage discussion (2)
- Emporia Rescue Mission welcomes community to new shelter space (2)
- EPD promotes three to captain (2)
- Former Tyson plant maintenance manager sentenced to 27 months in prison (2)
- Discovering Emporia: Who is David Traylor? (2)
- ESU grad named National Vice Commander for Civil Air Patrol (1)
- EHS cross country enjoys successful fundraiser (1)
- Lunar Ride, block party returns to Emporia Saturday (1)
- Emporia Public Library reopens with new atrium (1)
- ESU volleyball earns team academic honors (1)
- The American Dream: Hoang retires after 32 years with Clint Bowyer Autoplex (1)
- Rep. Schreiber awarded Bowhay Institute fellowship (1)
- How does Social Security fit into retirement? (1)
- 'We're All In This Together': Thompson becomes new pastor at First Christian Church (1)
- Two women arrested in connection to Monday hit and run, kidnapping (1)
- Bird scooters roll into Emporia (1)
- Emporia man charged with multiple sex crimes (1)
- Chase County Sheriff seeks help to locate missing teen (1)
- Morning Briefing: July 19, 2021 (1)
- USD 251 hires football, softball coaches (1)
- Team James: Fighting Cancer with Positivity (1)
- Michael Earl Karr (1)
- Augusta Hannah Dickson Shepherd (1)
- Earthly Delights looks to expand options for local plant lovers (1)
- Commission to consider city manager job posting Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.