Jan. 22 is the Lunar New Year, observed mostly in Asia. It is the Year of the Rabbit.
Lest you be concerned I’m going to launch in another round of rabbit recipes, be assured I am not. I’ve done some research and found out some non-rabbit things you can bring to the family table as part of celebrating the Lunar New Year. These celebrations go for 15 days, ending with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5th.
Lunar New Year foods revolve around hopes and aspirations, especially in health and finances. Things like “Longevity Noodles” represent the wish to live a long life. Therefore, the noodles are extremely long — measured in feet, not inches.
Dumplings look like gold ingots and baozi (filled buns) look like coin purses. In fact, one source stated that the more dumplings you eat during the festival, the more money you will accrue.
Lucky fruit are golden oranges, tangerines and pomelos — the larger, the luckier. Spicy Dan Dan Mian is popular in Sichuan province. You can get Dan Dan locally at Hagaya Ramen and Sushi on Commercial St.
Spring rolls are part of the New Year meals as they are filled with the tender, young, fresh things you can get in the spring, symbolizing youth and hope. The light-gold fried rolls also symbolize bars of gold.
Here is another Food & Wine magazine recipe to help you make your own little ingots of gold at home. If you have an empanada press it will go even faster.
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
LUNAR NEW YEAR DUMPLINGS
40 round wonton wrappers, give or take
6 ounces napa cabbage, coarsely chopped (about 3 cups), plus whole cabbage leaves for lining steamer baskets
6 ounces ground pork
6 Tablespoons finely chopped scallions
6 Tablespoons chopped fresh Chinese chives or garlic chives, plus more for garnish
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
3/4 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
3/4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
Dipping Sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 teaspoons thinly sliced scallions (white parts only)
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Chili oil (optional)
Pulse chopped cabbage in a food processor until finely chopped, 4 to 6 pulses. Transfer cabbage to a clean kitchen towel and squeeze firmly over sink to remove any excess liquid. Transfer cabbage to a medium bowl; stir in pork, scallions, chives, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sesame oil until well combined. Chill, covered, at least 30 minutes up to overnight.
Working with one dumpling wrapper at a time, spoon two teaspoons of filling into center of wrapper, and spread slightly. Holding the wrapper flat in your hand, lightly wet edges of wrapper with water using your fingertip; fold in half to form a half-moon, pressing out the air as you seal the dumpling.
Cradling the dumpling in one hand, use the thumb and index finger of your opposite hand to fold and pinch the sealed edge, forming pleats along the length of the dumpling. Transfer sealed dumpling to prepared baking sheet; cover with a slightly damp paper towel. Repeat process with remaining dough and filling to yield 40 dumplings.
I happen to have a couple of small empanada presses, so I lay the wonton in place, put the filling in the center, wet the edges and fold the press closed. This automatically crimps the ends and goes a lot faster.
Prepare a wide pot or wok for a bamboo steamer and add one inch of water. Bring to a boil over high, making sure water doesn’t touch bottom of steamer.
Line bottoms of 2 stackable bamboo steamer baskets with cabbage leaves. Arrange 10 dumplings in a single layer in each steamer basket. Stack and cover steamer, and place in prepared pot.
Reduce heat to medium-high, and steam dumplings until wrappers are glossy and slightly translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Repeat steaming process with remaining 20 dumplings.
I no longer have a bamboo steamer, so I use a Dutch oven and a regular vegetable steamer, making a bed of cabbage leaves and a single layer of dumplings which I cover with more leaves. It takes a little longer, but I don’t have to store something I use perhaps twice a year.
While the dumplings steam, make the dipping sauce by whisking together soy sauce, vinegar, scallions, black pepper and sesame seeds in a small bowl. Serve dumplings hot with sauce, garnished with chives and, if desired, a side-dish of chili oil.
