An Emporia man made his first court appearance on a first degree murder charge stemming from a series of high-speed pursuits that resulted in the death of an uninvolved driver, Monday afternoon in Lyon County District Court.
Devawn T. Mitchell, 23, was arrested Thursday, March 18 after he rear-ended a 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Steven Henry, also of Emporia, while both vehicles were headed eastbound on US Highway 50. This caused the truck to go airborne. The truck then struck a power pole at the driver's side door.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
District Magistrate Judge Douglas P Jones read Mitchell the list of charges lobbed against him, including one charge of murder in the first degree, or an alternative charge of murder in the second degree; unintentional but reckless; one charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; three counts of reckless driving; nine counts of ignoring stop sign and yield signs; three counts of ignoring basic speed rules and five counts of turn movements and required signals.
A first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Mitchell declined a court-appointed attorney at this time, stating that he had "people on the outside" actively working to find him a lawyer.
According to an affidavit filed with the court by Emporia Police Detective Kevin Shireman, Thursday's incident began when an Emporia Police officer — in a marked patrol car — observed Mitchell's vehicle in the 1000 block of Commercial Street. The officer was heading northbound while the suspect was heading southbound. The officer stated the suspect made eye contact with her and then swerved in her direction, at which point she had to swerve to avoid collision.
The officer activated her emergency lights and sirens and turned around to initiate a traffic stop. Mitchell accelerated immediately and drove in the turning lane, "forcing vehicles to the right as he passed them." The officer broke off pursuit when the suspect accelerated southbound on Constitution Street "in excess of the 30 mph speed limit to 9th Avenue" where he again ran a stop sign. About an hour later, Mitchell was again observed by another officer in the area of Sonora Drive and Prairie Street. The officer attempted to track the vehicle until other officers arrived. The affidavit states that Mitchell appeared to be waiting at the north stop sign at Sonora Dr. and Prairie St. "for an extended period of time watching" the officer. When the officer attempted to approach Mitchell, the suspect fled.
A short time later, another EPD officer located Mitchell heading southbound on Graphic Arts Road. Mitchell proceeded through the roundabout at 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road and accelerated to speeds in excess of 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer discontinued pursuit due to speed.
Officers followed Mitchell to a dead end in the 300 block of Graham Street, blocking the majority of Sutton Place. They attempted to give verbal commands over a loudspeaker. They attempted to place stop sticks in front and behind of Mitchell's vehicle, but Mitchell again accelerated away and jumped the curb. Police said Mitchell was spotted again after his 2004 Honda Civic was observed spinning across US-50 following the collision with Henry's vehicle.
Mitchell remains in custody on a $1 million bond.
His next scheduled appearance is set for 2 p.m. April 19 in Lyon County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.