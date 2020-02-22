Mardi Gras Gala
The Lyon County Historical Society’s Mardi Gras Gala is set for 5 - 9 p.m. today at the History Center, 711 Commercial St.
The gala is a fundraiser for the historical society and will include food and drinks, carnival games, a silent auction and live music. Tickets are $30 each or $50 for two and can be purchased at the History Center.
Come out for a fun-filled night to help raise money for the Lyon County Historical Society. For questions, call 340-6310.
Hope-A-Palooza
The annual SOS Hope-A-Palooza, the organization’s largest fundraiser, is from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. today in the KSTC Ballroom at ESU’s Memorial Union.
SOS is a nonprofit that serves six counties in Kansas to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. The evening includes drinks, dinner, a silent auction and live auction.
Visit www.biddingforgood.com/soskansas for tickets and to preview auction items.
Salvation Army Spring Fundraiser
The Salvation Army’s spring fundraiser is 5:30 - 7 p.m. today at 209 W. 4th Ave. The fundraiser includes a chili supper, bake sale and silent auction.
Tickets for chili supper are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 5 years and younger. Tickets include all you can eat chili with toppings, cornbread and crackers, desert, and tea. Soda for .50 cents extra
Proceeds benefit children in the Lyon County area to attend camp at The Salvation Army 3 trails camp in Kansas City, Missouri and other summer events.
South Fork Band at the VFW
VFW Post No. 1980 will hold a fundraiser dance featuring the South Fork Band at 7:30 p.m. today at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Admission is $5 per person.
The public is welcome to attend. Come out and support your local veterans.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 240 N. Commercial St., Neosho Rapids.
Menu items include homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and drinks. Adults are $8 and children ages 10 and under are $4. There will be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month beginning Feb. 23. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
The Hartford After Prom Committee will hold a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St., Neosho Rapids.
A free-will donation will be accepted.
Pancake breakfast
The Madison Lions Club will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7- 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Madison Sauder Community Center, 110 S. 1st St., Madison.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Containers available for carryout meals.
Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Lions Scholarship Fund.
Lions Club Biscuits and Gravy
The Emporia Lions Club will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. March 7, at the Emporia Senior Citizens’ Center, 603 E. 12th.
Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit cups, juice and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under the age 10. Adult tickets at the door will be $7. Tickets are available from any Lions Club member, from Kylee at Emporia State Bank on Industrial Rd., or by calling 343-7275.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund the club’s service projects throughout the year.
Annual meeting
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Emporia Police Department meeting room, 518 Mechanic St.
The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.