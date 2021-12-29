The Emporia Gazette
Dodie Martin was released from Newman Regional Health on March 19, four months after she nearly died from COVID-19. Her story of perseverance and survival is our No. 6 story for the year.
That day, five children stood outside of the hospital, waving signs and chanting — loudly and persistently — with one simple message: “Free our Mimi!”
Their “Mimi” is Martin who was about to be discharged after a long stay in the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit — and a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.
Martin, a 63-year-old registered nurse from Emporia, said she had gone to work at Holiday Resort feeling healthy on Nov. 22, 2020. By the afternoon, however, she had started feeling feverish. With a temperature of 102.9 degrees Fahrenheit, Martin said she was instructed to get tested for COVID-19.
The test was positive.
“I had a couple of days in there that I went to the hospital, to the ER,” Martin said. “I didn’t want to stay before I didn’t have insurance.”
A longtime employee at Holiday Resort, Martin had taken a job in Burlington. That job wasn’t a good fit so she went back to Holiday Resort, but she wasn’t eligible to sign up for the health insurance plan until December.
Martin, who already suffers from emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, knew her condition was worsening. Though she declined admission to the hospital two times, by the third visit she was ready to stay.
“I stayed that day and I don’t remember much,” she said. “I remember them telling me that I had to go on the BiPap machine, and I was really very worried about that because I get claustrophobic, and then I don’t remember anything else. Then my family told me I was there a week, and then they transferred me to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.”
Martin was transferred to Wichita on Dec. 7. She was sedated and intubated the next day. It would be more than a month before Martin was coherent again.
“It was very scary,” Kala Wagner, Martin’s daughter, said. “I will have to say when she first called and told us that she tested positive, my initial thought was, ‘Okay, well, that sucks. But she’ll get better.’ I mean, it’s my mom. I was like, ‘She’ll be down for a couple of weeks and it’ll be fine and everything will be okay.’”
Wagner is one of three children shared by Dodie and Rodger Martin. She described her mother as the matriarch of the family, the bond that holds everyone together.
“You don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you,” Wagner said. “It’s such a helpless feeling, not being able to be with family.”
Martin’s other daughter, Kelli Black, said she had been more concerned when her mother came down with the virus, but she never expected things to get as bad as they did.
“I think the hardest thing to do was to go [to Wichita] to get her stuff,” Black said. “We were there but we couldn’t go up to see her.”
Wagner said after a few days of medications, treatments and repositioning her mother from prone and supine positions, Martin showed little signs of improvement. Her doctors explained that Martin was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which was most likely caused by pneumonia and worsened by COVID-19 with no care or treatment.
“It was up to her body to heal itself with no way of predicting whether it would or not,” Wagner said. “They would continue to keep her on the ventilator to help give her body the time it needed to heal, but the prognosis — considering the condition of her lungs, her age and signs of no significant improvement — wasn’t good.”
Wagner said the family sent out prayer requests, and because their mother had touched so many lives, received a lot of support. Every improvement, even the smallest one, was celebrated.
But, after two weeks on the ventilator, Martin’s respiratory condition was too critical to extubate. A few days before Christmas, Wagner said the family was called down to discuss placing their mother on comfort care.
Then on Dec. 22, Martin showed clear signs that she was still fighting. By Christmas Eve, she was moved from the COVID unit to a regular ICU room and her family was able to visit daily.
Although she still needed ventilator support, doctors decided she was strong enough for a tracheotomy. The trach was placed on Dec. 29 and ventilator support was decreased daily until Jan. 12 when she was completely off of the ventilator for good.
Two days later, on Jan. 14, Martin would be transferred back to Newman Regional Health via ambulance to the inpatient rehabilitation unit. When she arrived, she could only move her thumbs.
The full story is available online at http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_daff00e6-8d7d-11eb-a030-2f10adf2fde4.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.