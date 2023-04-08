Emporia Lions Club President, Tammy Edmiston, was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellow, the high honor in Lions Club International, at the Lions regular meeting on the first Wednesday this month.
Treasurer, Cole Cassity, presented the plaque. Tammy joins a distinctive l ist of people who have been honored over the years by the Emporia Lions Club including Sally Conard, Dave Eldridge, Mike Eubank, Otto Eubank, Nina Haught, Steve Haught, June Hubert, John Polzin, Gary Post, Marshall Randall, Bob Symmonds, Charles Underwood, George Walters, Charles Wayman, and John Zimmerman. Lion Mike Petitjean is also a Melvin Jones Fellow.
In other business, the Emporia Lions accepted and approved a membership application from Wilma Malone. She will join other recent new members, Chasity Chambers, Jill Burton, and Daphne Mayes in an Emporia Lions Club induction ceremony at the Club's regular noon May 3rd meeting at ESU Memorial Union, presided over by Membership Chair, Bob Symmonds. We serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.