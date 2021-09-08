Nineteen recoveries and four new positives were reported Wednesday afternoon, just a day after Lyon County Public Health officials posted its Labor Day weekend update.
The recoveries dropped the active caseload down to 107. Patients ages 23 and under currently make up 54% of active cases.
The age statistic breakdown is:
Under 12 months: 0 patients
1 - 11: 30 patients
12 - 17: 17 patients
18 - 23: 11 patients
24 - 29: 7 patients
30 - 39 : 13 patients
40 - 49: 14 patients
50 - 59: 9 patients
60 - 69: 5 patients
70 - 79: 0 patients
80 - 89: 2 patients
90 and over: 0 patients
Five local patients are currently hospitalized.
Of the active cases, 15 are considered to be breakthrough cases. Out of those, four received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 35 received Moderna and five received Pfizer. Collectively, 127 breakthrough cases have been reported since vaccinations began, including 35 J&J, 64 Moderna and 28 Pfizer.
