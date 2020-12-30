Charles “Raymond” Pittman, 76, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home southeast of Lebo.
He was born June 11, 1944 in LeRoy, Kansas the son of Charles Brady and Evelyn Wiley Pittman. When Raymond was a small boy the family moved to Lebo. He attended Lebo High School and graduated with the Class of 1962.
Raymond farmed with this father until being drafted into the United States Army on July 22, 1965. He proudly served his country, earning a honorable discharge on July 12, 1967. When Raymond came home from the service he worked at Kansas Soya in Emporia. Raymond took a job at I.B.P. in 1972 and continued there until 1988. He also worked for local farmers Allen Woods and Russell Hodges over the years. Raymond last worked at Granger Coop in Lebo until retiring in 2006.
Raymond married the love of his life Patrice Humphreys on July 31, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia.
Raymond loved the outdoors, horses and his devoted Boston Terrier, Ellie.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his loving wife, Pat of their home; a daughter, Christina Dinkel and her husband Jeff of Lebo; a son, Brian Pittman of the home; a sister, Joan Prohaska of Atchison, Kansas; three grandchildren, Dallas, Brianna and Cheyenne; numerous extended family and friends.
Cremation is planned with no services scheduled at this time. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
