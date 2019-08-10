The monthly meeting was held at 7 p.m. July 10 at the Miller United Methodist Church.
The meeting was called to order by Mason Gibson. Flag salute and 4-H pledge was lead by John Pringle. The roll call question was ‘What is a food you dislike?’ This was answered by 13 members and one leader.
Karis McAllister then read the minutes, and they were approved as read. Reporter Taylor Pringle announced that the reporter report had been submitted and published. Leaders Mandy Gibson and Michelle Pringle then reminded the club to clean up their animal cages after the fair and that we needed to help set food out for the Friends of 4-H Picnic.
In new business, the club talked about making signs to hang on the animal cages at the fair. There was no old business. Parliamentarian Hope McAllister talked about the importance of standing when addressing the president. Madison Jenkins then gave a talk about horse facts, Mason Gibson gave a talk about rodeos and Joana talked about the sun dress she was making. Brayden Heins then moved to adjourn the meeting and Mason Jenkins seconded the motion. Meeting was adjourned.
Riverside will be hosting its club tour at 4 p.m. today and will be meeting at the west side of the Anderson Building. Each individual club member will show his or her projects to the rest of the club.
