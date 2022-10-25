Frances Hazel Ramsey Collins was born on June 14, 1931 to Albert and Lida Jane Ramsey. She was united in marriage to Vernie E. Collins on June 29, 1948. Hazel was a mother and homemaker. She loved to read and do word searches. She also loved her family.
Hazel passed away at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation in Cottonwood Falls on October 22, 2022.
She is survived by her children: Verna Buttel of Strong City, Dennis (Shirley) Collins of Strong City, Hazel Snyder of Anderson, MO, Wanda Hager of Florence, Paul Collins of Strong City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 3 sons, Kenny, Jerry and Elvin Collins; 1 daughter, Jane Marie Collins; 2 granddaughters, Jody Collins, Francis Maloun; 1 grandson, Virden Buttel and 1 great grandchild, Elissa Simpson.
She has 22 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, family not present. In lieu of memorial donations, the family requests flowers. Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
