Emporia State University is thrilled to announce “Vivaldi and Videogames,” a captivating chamber music soiree concert showcasing a delightful blend of classical masterpieces and iconic video game music. The concert will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Emporia Arts Council.
The Vivaldi and Videogames concert promises an unforgettable evening, featuring an ensemble of talented musicians, including ESU faculty, dedicated camp staff, and guest artists. The concert aims to raise funds to support the ESU String Camp’s commitment to fostering young musical talents.
Attendees will be taken on a melodic journey through time and genres. The concert will include the Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins in F major, the first movement of Schubert’s Octet for wind and strings, and music for cello ensemble. Be prepared to be swept away by Villa Lobos’ Bacchianas Brasileiras No. 5, where cellos are joined by the soprano Abigail Worley, as well as the Halo and Skyrim theme songs.The tribute to the world of video games continues with melodies of Koji Kondo’s Legend of Zelda and a medley of video game music from different eras, celebrating the timeless compositions that have shaped the gaming world.
Ticket Information and Pricing:
F General Admission: $15
F VIP Tickets: $30 (Includes table seating, appetizers, and drinks)
F Children (12 and under): FREE admission
F All String Camp Students: FREE admission
Tickets can be purchased online at emporia.edu/tickets or at the door on the day of the event, subject to availability.
