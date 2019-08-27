The Emporia High girls golf team certainly will have a different look this fall, losing three from last year’s state qualifying group.
There are two left, however, who are certainly out to help set a new standard for the Spartans’ expectations.
“Our expectations are a little higher this year,” said Drue Davis, the team’s sole senior. “We’ve got some new faces, but they’re definitely not new to the game, so I’m excited to see how they play.”
Davis and junior Veronica Blakeley competed in last season’s state tournament, while sophomore Jenna Fessler will also return some time on the varsity course last year.
Freshmen Avary and Olivia Eckert also are arriving on the scene to hopefully provide the Spartans a boost.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The good news is ... the (younger) four girls ... were doing some camps at the Municipal Golf Course this summer, which is great. Marcus (Erkel) did a lot of good stuff with them. I actually think that we’re ahead of ... where we were last year at this time by a long ways. Even losing the experience and whatnot, the girls are ... they’re ready to play. This is a position that we’ve not been in for a few years, so it’s kind of exciting to see what will happen.”
The Spartans’ depth will be tested early as their season begins on Thursday afternoon at a Centennial League quad hosted by Shawnee Heights. They will host their only meet of the season the following Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Davis said the goal is to get the early-season “jitters” out of the way, while aiming to continue to set a new low score.
For Eckert, the checklist is a little longer but also encompasses hopes for the group as a whole.
“(Drue’s) got a good, solid game,” he said. “The short game is the big area we’ve got to work on. She just hits the ball a ton. We need to make sure we get the fine things down, the chipping, the putting, stuff like that and I think she’ll be in good shape. Veronica ... is going to be in a leadership position. Her game got a little bit better over the summer, so looking for some really good things out of her, too.
“I want to see the girls post a decent number. I want to see them get used to playing in a tournament, but we’re so young that a lot of this is going to be brand new to us so it’ll be exciting just to see how we handle everything.”
