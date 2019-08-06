One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a passenger car and semi truck and trailer collided just east of Eureka.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 50-year-old Anita Lucy of Salem, Arkansas, died at Greenwood County Hospital from injuries she sustained in the two-vehicle crash.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lucy was traveling eastbound out of Eureka on U.S. Highway 54 in a 2005 Chevrolet at about 2:38 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred. She was driving in the outside (south) lane of the four-lane highway alongside a semi truck and trailer traveling in the inside (north lane).
Lucy was attempting to pass the semi as the lane was coming to an end. She left the roadway to the right, onto the gravel shoulder and overcorrected to the left. Lucy moved to the left in front of the truck and tractor and began traveling, eastbound, sideways. She crossed the eastbound lane, the center line and the westbound lane.
A 2001 semi truck and trailer driven by 30-year-old John Thompson of Wichita was traveling west. When Thompson saw Lucy's vehicle, he attempted to avoid a collision by moving to the right. The semi struck Lucy's car on the passenger side. The Chevy car came to a rest on the north shoulder facing south, with Thompson's semi coming to a stop facing west in the north ditch.
Lucy was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
She was taken to Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Thompson was not injured in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
