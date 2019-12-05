The Emporia Friends of the Zoo presented Emporia City Commissioners with more than $850,000 to be used for entryway and waterfowl pond improvements at the David Traylor Zoo Wednesday afternoon.
The funds, totaling $859,110, will be used to cover the low-bid from Mitchell-Markowitz Construction in the same amount — which commissioners also approved.
“We are just excited to finally move forward with the Oasis Campaign and break ground,” Zoo Director Lisa Keith said. “It’s just been an exciting time for the zoo and the board. They’ve worked really hard. I have to say a big thank you to our campaign leadership committee, with Duane [Henrikson] and Rick [Mitchell] being our co-chairs, and the rest of the CLC.”
Mayor Jon Geitz thanked EFOZ and zoo staff on behalf of the city commission and the City of Emporia, for continually investing in the betterment of the community.
“We always say it’s a hidden treasure in Emporia to have the zoo, but I would say this will be less hidden as we get further down the path,” he said. “It’s amazing what private dollars can do to a city. Obviously, the city would never have the money to do this ourselves, so having the private fundraising for improvements is super important.”
Riverside Court development
Commissioners then approved the annexation and re-zoning of a 14-acre property located just south of Riverside Elementary School on South West Street. According to Planning and Zoning Specialist Joe Foster, local Realtor Lynn Cunningham submitted an application to annex approximately four acres of the property, with plans to develop 11 single-family homes priced under $200,000.
“This went to the Planning Commission and was approved unanimously, 6-0,” Foster said. “There was no opposition from the school or any property owners surrounding this parcel.”
Foster said the property does border the floodplain, however, upcoming revisions to the floodplain map will see the four-acre parcel removed from the floodplain. With those upcoming revisions essentially removing the parcel from the floodplain, Foster said the Planning Commission’s recommendation was to move forward with the annexation.
The property also must be rezoned from agricultural-use to residential-use, Foster said.
Commissioner Becky Smith asked why Cunningham was not asking for annexation of the entire 14-acres. Foster said the proximity to the floodplain of the rest of the parcel was the main deterrent.
Geitz said the proposed development is an indication of the continued demand for mid-priced housing in Emporia, as well as the possibility of using the Rural Housing Incentive District program. Commissioners recently declared intent to pursue the Pleasant Point RHID, located on an empty lot between Oak and Elm streets along Seventh Avenue, on Nov. 21.
“I believe they will be pursuing an RHID down there,” he said. “The RHID program is built to help either redevelop or develop new green space-type projects. What we have approved so far have been green space. Developers are finding that a very attractive tool to help fund some of the improvements to change raw ground into a housing development.”
Commissioners also:
• Approved a $31,739.17 bid from Rubick Construction of Williamsburg for a sanitary sewer re-alignment project near Glendo Corporation.
• Approved a conditional-use permit for a ground floor apartment within the Central Business District at 1028 Commercial St.
• Approved the Municipal Water Conservation Plan and Ordinance.
• Recognized Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Scott Gumfory for the 2019 Merit Award for Design-Build Competition awarded to the Emporia Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Emporia City Commission will meet for a study session at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Conference room 1AB of the WLW Auditorium.
