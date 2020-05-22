The Emporia Fire Department has lifted a citywide ban on burning within the City of Emporia effective Friday.
The ban has been in place since April 2.
The fire department has made the call to lift the ban as “Kansas moves into modified Phase 2 of the COVID 19 recovery,” according to a written release. Open burning operations within city limits must be approved by calling Station No. 1 at 343-4230.
The regulations for open burning can be found on the Emporia Fire Department website fire.emporia-kansas.gov, under the “Fire Prevention” tab.
“Please consider your neighbors and remember that the smoke produced by open burning can exacerbate existing respiratory illness such as COVID-19,” the release states.
