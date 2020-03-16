Lyon County Commission Chair Rollie Martin signed a declaration of local emergency Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration was signed Sunday and announced Monday after it was stamped by Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell told The Gazette that the declaration does not mean there is a case in Lyon County.
"To my knowledge — and the info that I am getting is changing rapidly — but to my knowledge, there are no confirmed cases in Lyon County," he said. "The point of this is not to incite panic, nor do we feel people need to panic. But everyone has a responsibility to slow down and decrease the spread."
Fell said the declaration is made, in part, so that the county is eligible for certain loans and funding if they are needed. And even though there are no cases in Lyon County, the virus is already being felt locally.
"It's impacting our local resources," Fell said. "Our medical personnel and first responders are already being taxed. We also know that it's having an economic impact on our community.
"All of those factors — the impact on our schools, our children, really all residents of Lyon County — all of that is taken into consideration."
Fell said his office, Lyon County Public Health and all of its local, regional and federal partners are continuing to urge residents to do their part to "flatten the curve." That refers to a graphic printed by the Washington Post that has circulated widely online representing how a disease, when spread too quickly, can overwhelm local resources, most importantly medical resources. By practicing social distancing, washing your hands, covering your cough and avoiding large groups, that community spread can be slowed so that not everyone needs medical care at once.
"That is huge right now," Fell said.
Fell also said, for students, the days off from school are not a "second Spring Break." He said it is important for them to avoid large groups and practice social distancing so that they're not helping spread the coronavirus which is causing the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
He also said those who are in higher-risk categories, such as those over ager 65 and those with pre-existing conditions, should consider taking extra precautions.
"We want people to make good decisions," he said.
The declaration reads, in full:
"WHEREAS, on the 15th day of March, 2020, the Chairman of the Board of Lyon County Commissioners of Kansas finds that a disaster has occurred, or the threat thereof is imminent within Lyon County, Kansas, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the confirmed outbreak and person-to-person spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Kansas.
"WHEREAS, such conditions remain to create significant impact to everyday life and/or endanger the public health, safety and welfare of persons and property within the borders of Lyon County, Kansas.
"WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, has been confirmed in Kansas resulting in serious illness and at least one death to date in Kansas.
"WHEREAS, to reduce spread of COVID-19, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KD HE) recommend implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of the virus, including cancellation of large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings; and
"WHEREAS, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting epidemic in Kansas and continue to threaten the life and health of our citizens and visitors as well as the economy and remains a public disaster affecting life, health, property and the public peace.
"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Lyon County, Kansas, pursuant to KSA 48-932, and amendments thereto, that:
"NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of County Commissioners of Lyon County, Kansas:
"That the state of local disaster emergency in Lyon County, Kansas declared on the 15th day of March, 2020, shall continue and remain in effect for 60 days.
"That the response and recovery aspects of all local disaster plans which are applicable to Lyon County, Kansas and shall initiate the rendering of aid and assistance there under.
"That any rights or powers lawfully exercised, or any actions taken pursuant to local disaster emergency plans shall continue and have full force and effect as authorized by law unless modified or terminated in the manner prescribed by law.
"RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LYON KANSAS THIS 15th DAY OF March 2020."
