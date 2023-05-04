A Kansas City, Kan. native and graduate of Emporia State University has been tapped as the City of Emporia’s Director of Special Projects.
Tayler Wash starts her new role on June 6, where she will coordinate and manage a variety of special initiatives and projects, oversee special project coordinators in economic and housing development, and perform grant research. The Director of Special Projects will also assist with policy analysis, program evaluation, and budgeting.
As Director of Special Projects, Wash will also develop a Citizen’s Academy program to educate the community on city government. The city said Wash will study the changing needs of the City of Emporia and recommend programs and services that enhance how local government impacts the community.
“The City of Emporia is thrilled to welcome Tayler as Director of Special Projects,” said City Manager Trey Cocking. “Tayler has a passion for education and notable experience in leadership development that will make a great addition to the city’s executive leadership team.”
Wash is a graduate of Emporia State University with a degree in elementary education. She later earned a master’s degress in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is PEAK Black Belt Certified and is currently pursuing a graduate certificate in public administration from the University of Kansas.
“When I was getting my degree, I was kind of like any other college student,” Wash said. “I was really just trying to figure out how I wanted to make a difference in the world and I knew that at the root of it, I knew I wanted to get back to my community.”
Wash began her professional life teaching in the Kansas City, Kan. area, but soon realized that she was more drawn to local government.
“I recognized there was a little bit more that needed to be done,” she said. “We can start with the children, and that’s a very important and impactful avenue for making a difference, but I felt like it was time for me to make a different impact and try to impact community through local government.”
Wash brings administrative and educational experience to this role, most recently serving as the Organizational Effectiveness Coordinator at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County in Kansas City where she provided executive leadership and initiated the first professional development program for Unified Government employees.
When asked why she was interested in returning to Emporia, Wash said she always admired the smalltown friendliness of the community.
“It was just so new to me when I was a student,” she said. “I’d never experienced that, you know, just walking down Main Street and people just talking to you like they’re your neighbors, like they know you. I’m looking forward to coming back to the community.”
Wash hopes to build relationships within the community and the City of Emporia as an organization, bringing a “fresh perspective, energy, enthusiasm, and a genuine desire to serve the community.”
“I think that there’s so much power in just listening and I plan on doing a lot of that in my first couple of weeks there,” Wash said.
