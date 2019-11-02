Richard Edwin McCoy of Emporia died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Holiday Resort. He was 96. He served as a Marine.
He worked as the Industrial Arts teacher for Emporia High School.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
