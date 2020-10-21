Michael Wooderson passed away at his home in Emporia on October 14, 2020.
He was born and raised in Caldwell, KS and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1963.
Survivors include wife, Cheryl (Ginn) of the home; son, Eric (Michelle) of Allen, KS; and granddaughters, Josey and Jordan. Also brother, Jack Wooderson (Janice) of Conroe, TX; sisters, Margaret Kilian (Jim) of Medford, OK, Dessie Scott (Randy) of Caldwell, KS, and Harriet Fillmore (Chuck) of Wellington, KS, and many nieces and nephews scattered all over the U.S.
Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Americus United Methodist Church, PO Box 82, Americus, KS 66835.
