The Emporia girls soccer team moved to 3-2 with an 8-3 win over 6A opponent Wichita Southeast, Monday evening.
The Spartans outshot the Golden Buffaloes 21-7 and were led by Hannah Boa with five goals. Nayeli Plazola — who got the start in goal before being moved to midfield — scored twice and Cassidy Ochs added another.
Allie Baker picked up three assists and Ochs, Esmeralda Monreal and Emeil Bennett had one each.
Emporia led 8-0 when Plazola was subbed out of goal. Wichita Southeast scored three goals in the final eight minutes when “we kind of let down our guard and wore out a bit,” said Spartan head coach Oscar Macias. “Other than that, it was a good game by the girls and we continue to grow in our chemistry as a team.”
This was Emporia’s second win over Wichita Southeast this season, as the Spartans knocked off the Golden Buffalos 6-0 on March 30.
The Spartans will head back out on the road to take on Wichita Heights on Thursday.
Other Spartan soccer scores:
Wichita Northwest 2, Emporia 1 (OT), April 1
Emporia 8, Winfield 1, April 3
