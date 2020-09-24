John E. McDougald, 84, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Honoring John’s request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS, 66604. The family greeted friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. Burial of the cremated remains will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66604 or to the V Foundation.
To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.