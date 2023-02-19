Gov. Laura Kelly will make a stop in Burlington Monday afternoon to make an economic development announcement.
Kelly will be joined by Lt. Gov. and Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland to make an economic development announcement at EMP Shield in Burlington.
Kelly is expected to deliver brief remarks.
