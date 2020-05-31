Downtown Emporia bustled with activity as the Emporia Farmers Market was finally able to open its 38th outdoor season Saturday morning.
"All of our vendors love our traditional market farmer and have been so eager to get back into the lot, and we are so pleased with the turnout and support with this opening market," Market Manager Jessica Hopkins said. "It's been really hard to tell comfort levels in getting back out and resuming some of these 'normal' activities. So, it was hard to know what to plan for and what to expect, but we think this is a really promising star to the season."
Vendors were spaced apart in the parking lot located at 7th Avenue and Merchant Street to avoid over-crowding, and those in attendance abided by social distancing guidelines. Many in attendance wore facial coverings, with some vendors offering some colorful masks available to purchase as well. There was also a selection of free masks available at the Farmers Market kiosk to those who needed them.
Hopkins said the focus on supporting local businesses over the last three months will also benefit local producers and vendors at the Emporia Farmers Market, especially since it offers an opportunity to get outside.
"We definitely think that the open-air market format of the outdoor market is a real benefit," she said. "We hope to offer a safe and healthy shopping experience for everyone coming down. We have the freshest produce in town. A lot of times they are harvested right before they come to market and they have a superior flavor, and it's the same thing with our baked goods and homemade items. They are fresh out of the oven and all of our vendors work hard to create a high-quality product."
After being forced to cut the winter market schedule short and postponing the start of the outdoor market season due to the pandemic, Hopkins said a lot was done behind the scenes to help support area vendors and customers over the last nine weeks.
"We have been thrown a lot of changes and curveballs just like everybody else these last few months," Hopkins said. "We really have had our vendors and our customers as our main focus, and how we can support them and still provide access to healthy, local food to the community."
The Emporia Farmers Market put together CSA and market bags — a collaboration between vendors and the community – serving more than 250 customers with locally-sourced produce and product last month. They also donated more than 25 bags to low-income seniors.
"We really had a tremendous response with that project and we're really glad that it worked out as well as it did," Hopkins said.
Cyndi and Gary Cargill of Pathways Homestead, located near Madison, were one of many vendors excited to come back and greet customers in the sunshine. The Cargills "love" coming to the Emporia market and show off what they have — a variety of farm-fresh eggs, seasonal produce, handcrafted body care items like lip balms and lotions, and other handmade crafts.
"It was pretty difficult for us, but our customers were pretty good with ordering straight from us and supporting us," Cyndi Cargill said. "They have been very supportive and very patient, and so kind."
Cyndi Cargill said Pathways Homestead provided produce and eggs for the CSA bags and had a lot of customer support while the market was closed. They were glad to get back outside to the market.
"Jess was so amazing to direct all of this for us," she said. "She really did a fabulous job keeping us all going."
Hopkins thanked the City of Emporia for the continued use of the parking lot for the market and looks forward to the rest of the season.
The Emporia Farmers Market is held 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 7th Avenue and Merchant Street.
Beginning this week, other county markets are scheduled as follows:
- Olpe - 5 - 6:30 p.m. Mondays, S. Hwy. 99 across from Murphy Oil
- Allen - 5 - 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Allen Meat Processing
- Americus - 5 - 6:30 p.m. Fridays, at Americus City Park
