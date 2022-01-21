Hostess Brands, Inc. has recognized its nearly 2,000 bakery and distribution center employees with bonuses of up to $750 per employee to show its gratitude for their hard work, tenure and passion toward achieving the Hostess vision every day, the company announced Thursday.
"We're extremely proud of our frontline team at Hostess," said Andy Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands. "They have shown tremendous commitment, passion, strength and resilience in these challenging times. Their efforts help ensure that our beloved brands continue to be available to spark moments of joy when people need them, and they have done so while achieving a record for workplace safety in 2021."
Hostess Brands operates with a "people-first, safety every day" mindset that emphasizes employee training and continuous improvement in workplace safety to protect employees. Hostess Brands bakeries also have best-in-class air filtration systems to ensure employees stay safe and healthy while producing high-quality snacks.
As a result of these efforts, Hostess Brands' total recordable incident rate in 2021 was more than 75 percent better than the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration's industry average.
Hostess Brands operates five North American bakeries in Emporia, Chicago; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ga.; and Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Its facilities are rated A or AA under the global quality and food safety audit standard by the British Retail Consortium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.