The Arctic blast that has brought dangerously cold temperatures to much of the central U.S. will likely conclude later this week, but until then people in affected areas will need to continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe.
Matt Miller, a meteorologist with KSNT, told The Gazette that by Tuesday afternoon temperatures should warm up somewhat.
“[Tuesday] morning we’ll have our coldest air temperature and then we’ll be back above zero tomorrow afternoon,” Miller said. “I mean, not that warm, but maybe up to about 10 [degrees] or so. And then each day we’ll add about another 10 degrees and then, by the time we get to Friday, we’re optimistic we may get above freezing. But for sure by this weekend the cold air will be gone and should be back up in the 40s by this weekend, which is more average for February.”
According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, temperatures Monday night are expected to drop to -15 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills as low as -24, to continue into Tuesday morning.
The current surge of bitterly frigid temperatures is a result of the polar vortex — which is a circulating sprawl of Arctic air that typically stays near the North Pole — getting dislodged and moving southward.
“Every now and then, [the polar vortex] just shifts to a slightly different location,” Miller explained. “It could drop into Asia and give blasts of cold air like this throughout Russia and Siberia. It could slide into Europe. But unfortunately, it slid into Canada and almost down to the U.S. border, and so it’s brought this really cold air with it. But as soon as it retreats to its location, which should happen later this week, the cold air goes with it and we rebound nicely.”
Miller clarified that the polar vortex is not a winter storm, but rather an atmospheric circulation. However, the effects of the polar vortex mixing with the moisture in the air can cause precipitation.
“The cold air that came to the south interacts with all the moisture that we have farther south and we’re getting all this pesky snow that just doesn’t seem to want to ever really clear out,” he said. “We’ve had flurries and light snow for the better part of about nine days now.”
Miller said that the polar vortex shifts once or twice a year, but because of how slow-moving it has been and how far south it has migrated, the resultant Arctic blast is much longer and more extreme than usual. However, temperatures will likely not break the Emporia record for the lowest temperature of-24 degrees Fahrenheit set on Jan. 4, 1947.
While the end is in sight, Miller said that people still need to take precautions when temperatures are this hazardously low.
“The biggest thing right now is to probably, until the next 24 to 36 hours pass on by, is to limit time outside to the bare minimum,” he said. “We’re still looking at less than 30 minute frostbite times, even into the day tomorrow.”
Miller explained that people who spend 30 minutes outside need to give themselves substantial enough time indoors to allow their bodies to completely warm up before going outside again. However, continuing to warm up and cool down repeatedly can lead to a risk of hypothermia, particularly if the body’s temperature is never fully able to get back to its regular state.
“It’s really limiting the total amount of time you spend outside,” he said. “And quite honestly, you always talk about frostbite, but hypothermia is probably a more significant threat as far as the likelihood of getting it because if you don’t sufficiently warm back up before you go back outside, well, you’re not in danger of frostbite as much, but if your body temperature keeps dropping, then hypothermia’s still going to be a big deal.”
For those who cannot avoid going outside, Miller said to be as conservative as possible with time spent in the cold, as even 15 minutes outdoors can be pushing it when wind chills get closer to -30F, which they could do overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Miller suggested that as much skin as possible should be covered up, including the face, and that people who are walking should avoid facing directly into the wind.
