TOPEKA — For the third consecutive game the Lady Hornets fell behind by double digits but for the first time could not overcome it in a 74-64 loss to Washburn on Saturday afternoon in Lee Arena.
Things started slowly on the offensive side for both teams with Washburn leading just 4-3 at the first media timeout. Tre'Zure Jobe would score five straight for Emporia State, the last points coming on an and-one with 1:19 left to give the Lady Hornets a 13-10 lead. Hunter Bentley hit a three for the Ichabods to tie the score at 13 after one quarter.
Fredricka Sheats scored with 7:24 left in the second quarter to pull the Lady Hornets within 16-15. The Ichabods then went on a 12-2 run to take a 28-17 lead with 1:32 left in the half. Ehlaina Hartman and Daley Handy scored back to back to pull Emporia State within 28-21 at the half.
The Ichabods opened the second half on a 10-0 run to take a 38-21 lead with 6:37 left in the third quarter. The lead would reach 22 with 1:58 left in the period at 51-29 and Washburn would take a 54-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Emporia State trailed 61-44 with 7:50 left when Sheats started an 11-2 run with a three-pointer and two Daley Handy free throws pulled ESU within 63-55 with 4:55 remaining. Jobe scored inside with 1:23 left then hit one of two free throws with 1:01 left to cut it to seven but that was as close as it would get as the Ichabods closed out the 74-64 final score.
Tre'Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 23 points and was joined in double figures by Ehlaina Hartman and Fredricka Sheats with 12 points each. Sheats grabbed 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the year.
Despite the loss the Lady Hornets have secured home court advantage in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament presented by Citizens Bank & Trust. Emporia State is the fourth seed and will play host to fifth seeded Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 3. Tip-off time will be announced by the MIAA on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.