Three Olpe residents were injured during a single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of N. Highway 99 Sunday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy James Baker, 60-year-old Brian Rees was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma at 2:25 p.m. when, due to drowsy driving, drifted off the road and into the east ditch where he struck a tree.
Rees' passengers, 59-year-old Dixie Rees and 18-year-old Kate Rees, were transported to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle for evaluation, while Brian Rees refused treatment on the scene.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Emporia/Lyon County EMS, and the Reading Benefit Fire Department responded to the accident. Baker said the investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
