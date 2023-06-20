As a victim of childhood sexual abuse some 60 years ago, I can only say one thing for sure. “I escaped my past by distancing myself from family, friends, even Emporia. I ran until I learned how to survive. Once I learned how to survive, I began to thrive around family, friends and now back in Emporia.” And that is my prayer and hope for all who have experienced, or are experiencing abuse, that you escape, survive and thrive.
Unfortunately, not much has changed since then. We still don’t talk about our “dirty laundry” and victims are still told to keep quiet. People who abuse children stay well-hidden in plain view; clergy, scout leaders, school teachers, family members and trusted friends.
But a few things have changed. Survivors are speaking out and people are listening as witnessed at the state capital this session. In my church denomination, Pastors are mandatory reporters.
In Emporia, SOS has been serving the community since 1976. It’s mission: “To empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.” No matter how much I wish SOS wasn’t a necessary part of our society, I am grateful for its presence.
Though you might think it strange for me to say this, I am blessed to have been asked to raise $1,000 for the SOS mission.
If you want to help me raise $1,000, by contributing $5-$10, or more, please send a check to SOS, Inc. and put in the memo line “For Mic’s Kids.” But there are 14 other men from the community you can help in raising their $1,000. We are SOS Strong in 2023. You’re going to be seeing us around and we know you’ll give what you can.
Please send a check to SOS 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6 Emporia, KS 66801, or give online, https://www.soskansas.com/givehelp.
Thanks for helping.
Pastor Mic
Emporia
