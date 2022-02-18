A fire at 611 E. Second St. damaged a house in south Emporia Friday evening.
Crews were called out just before 6 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated fire and smoke was seen coming from "all sides" of the roof.
We'll have more information on this as it is available.
