The Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12 will once again provide cash donations to charities recognized as benefactors of the 2021 Emporia Area Match Day program, the organization announced Tuesday.
Emporia Lodge No. 12 has a pool of funds available to this year's recipient groups. Groups may apply for funds by sending a letter with their contact information and the amount request to:
Charity Committee
Emporia Lodge No. 12 A.F. & A.M.
PO Box 179
Emporia, KS 66801
Requests must be received no later than Nov. 8. The Lodge will deliver checks to the Emporia Community Foundation in support of the selected groups at the 2021 Emporia Area Match Day event on Nov. 15.
The members of Emporia Lodge No. 12 encourage all area residents to support the 2021 Emporia Area Match Day event. Please donate, either online or in person, in support of charitable organizations in our area.
Chartered on Dec. 21, 1864 by the Grand Lodge of Kansas, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons (A.F. & A.M.), Emporia Masonic Lodge has been in continuous operation for almost 157 years, serving Emporia and the surrounding communities with charitable contributions to youth, community and non-profit organizations and providing support for widows and orphans.
For more information about Emporia Lodge No. 12, follow @Emporia12Masons on Facebook or visit 12-ks.ourlodgepage.com.
