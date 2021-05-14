Newman Regional Health celebrated the start of the 12th annual Denim and Diamonds fundraising campaign with a kickoff barbecue on Thursday.
NRH staff and volunteers from the community teamed up to serve 680 meals, which was a significant increase on what they have sold previously.
“It’s a growing event year after year. We definitely see the success of it,” said McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and public information officer at NRH.
Cinelli said that the kickoff barbecue served a dual function: to raise money and to make the community aware of the Denim and Diamonds campaign, which typically runs until September.
“[The barbecue] is just a standalone fundraising event, but we also call it the Denim and Diamonds Kickoff Barbecue because it just overall kicks off that fundraising campaign,” Cinelli said. “Denim and Diamonds is our largest annual fundraiser for the hospital every year.”
NRH Events Coordinator Michelle Margeson said that the barbecue wouldn’t have been possible without a great deal of assistance.
“We have a large group of people that help,” Margeson said. “We have volunteers that work at the hospital, we have members that are on our Denim and Diamonds committee and then we have people in the community that just show up to help us out of the kindness of their hearts just because they enjoy it. We’ve had lots of delivery drivers. I think we’ve probably had a total of about 25 volunteers making it happen today.”
Each year Denim and Diamonds focuses on fundraising for a specific project, piece of equipment or additional service at NRH. This year, the money raised will go to create a simulated apartment suite within its inpatient rehabilitation unit.
“[This] is a space where our rehab patients can basically practice some of those independent living skills like getting out of bed, making their bed, cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, things like that that they would normally do at home but they’re practicing it here in the hospital before they discharge home,” Cinelli said.
The fundraising goal for Denim and Diamonds 2021 is $85,000 and Cinelli said she expects the simulated apartment suite to be fully funded by money raised during the campaign.
NRH has several different events coming up as a part of Denim and Diamonds and Margeson said that the best places to keep an eye on those are the NRH Facebook page or newmanrh.org/dd.
“We have a lot of events where you’re going to have opportunities to dine at different restaurants and those restaurants will give us a percentage of their profits for the day,” Margeson said. “We also have our next one coming up at Panda Express on Thursday. If you use a code and order online, which you can find on our Facebook page, 28% of everything Panda does that day with that code will come back to our Denim and Diamonds event.”
Cinelli thanked the people in the community for their support of Denim and Diamonds.
“Denim and Diamonds and the fundraising associated with it wouldn’t be possible without our community and without Emporia Gazette readers and hospital supporters, and so whether you’re a donor, a sponsor, whether you attend Denim and Diamonds or any of the events associated with it, our success is totally dependent on that and so we appreciate everyone that does do that for us and continues to support us year after year,” she said.
