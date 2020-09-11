Redbud tree giveaway
The Emporia Lions Club will give away container-grown redbud from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Emporia Farmers Market. The Lions have been upholding this tradition since 1939 and have 750 trees to distribute this year. More than 10,000 trees have been given away since 1939.
The Lions partnered with local 4-H groups this year, who will receive up to 50 trees to distribute and plant.
Remaining trees will be given away at the Saturday Farmers Market on Sept. 19. The Cleve Cook/Lions Foundation furnished the funds to purchase the trees.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
One Lane Road to perform at VFW
Cherryvale’s One Lane Road will perform at VFW Post 1980 for a night of great music and dancing, 7 - 10:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Admission is $5 per person. All are welcome to attend.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
Food Truck Food-a-Palooza
Flinthills Mall is hosting a Food Truck Food-A-Palooza from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Come fill your bellies and cast your vote for the People’s Choice Food Truck. Interested in entering your own food truck? Call 342-4631.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
Emporia Area Retired
School Personnel
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Oct. 2.
Didde Catholic Campus
Center Pan-Fried Taco Sale
18th Annual Homemade Pan-Fried Taco Sale is set for 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St. Proceeds go to ESU scholarships and the Didde Center.
Three tacos for $5 for ESU students, or $2 for 1, $10 for six and $20 for 12. Uncooked tacos available: $15 for 12.
Credit cards accepted. Public invited, but take-out only. Schedule your preorders by Sept. 24. For pick-up, pull in off of 15th Avenue. Phone orders by calling 343-6765.
Sales in September
First Christian Church, 12th Avenue and Market Street, will have a “Sales In September” of clothing and household items from 9 - noon each Saturday in September in the north parking lot, weather permitting.
